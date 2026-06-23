IPOH, June 23 — The Perak State Education Department (JPN) is fully cooperating with police in the investigation into an incident involving a Form One student who was reported to have fallen from a building at a school yesterday.

In a statement today, JPN Perak said that besides assisting the police investigation, it had also initiated an internal inquiry to examine all aspects related to the incident.

“The student is currently receiving treatment in hospital. We pray for his speedy recovery and for his family to be granted strength and patience in facing this difficult situation.

“JPN Perak has taken the necessary measures to ensure the student’s family receives appropriate welfare assistance and support. Psychosocial assistance has also been extended to members of the school community affected by the incident,” the statement said.

The department also urged the public to allow the authorities to conduct their investigation and to respect the privacy and sensitivities of the family during this challenging time.

The 13-year-old student was reported to be in critical condition after allegedly falling from a building within the grounds of the school.

The victim was subsequently taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for further treatment. — Bernama