KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is prepared to seek assistance from international law enforcement agencies if necessary to track down illegal gambling activities or match-fixing syndicates linked to the Fifa World Cup 2026 involving transnational criminal networks.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said that although current monitoring efforts are focused on syndicates operating within the country, PDRM remains ready to expand cooperation with foreign enforcement counterparts, including Aseanapol and Interpol.

He said one of the main challenges faced by authorities today is the evolving modus operandi of gambling syndicates, which increasingly rely on technology, including online applications, digital platforms and smart devices, to conduct betting activities discreetly instead of operating from physical premises.

“I have also directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in every contingent to closely monitor the situation and take firm action to completely curb these cyber gambling activities,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Retired Senior Police Officers Association of Malaysia (RESPA) at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training College in Cheras here today.

Prior to this, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk M. Kumar said in a statement that 58 individuals suspected of involvement in illegal betting activities had been arrested under Op Soga XI, which has been conducted nationwide since June 11.

The integrated operation, carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, also resulted in the seizure of RM25,684 in cash and betting proceeds amounting to RM488,582.

A total of 42 websites used to promote illegal gambling activities were also detected during the operation.

South-east Asia has long been associated with illegal football gambling and match-fixing activities orchestrated by international organised crime networks, which often exploit betting markets during major tournaments. — Bernama