KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) has officially rebranded itself as Parti Wawasan Negara, with its de facto leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin saying the move marks a new chapter for both the party and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In a statement today, Hamzah said delegates at a special party meeting on June 20 unanimously approved the name change to Parti Wawasan Negara.

“This decision marks a new chapter not only for Wawasan Negara, but also for efforts to strengthen Perikatan Nasional as a coalition that is increasingly trusted by the people to lead Malaysia.

“The inclusion of Wawasan Negara also adds value to Perikatan Nasional’s existing strengths, particularly in advancing an agenda of change founded on competence, integrity and stability,” he said.

Describing the party as one that reflects Malaysia’s diversity, he said Wawasan Negara aims to represent the aspirations of Malaysians from different backgrounds and will promote cooperation, moderation and national interests.

“We are here to serve as a bridge connecting more Malaysians, broadening support and further strengthening Perikatan Nasional’s position as an inclusive, stable coalition that is ready to govern,” he said.

The announcement came a day after PN formally accepted applications from both Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and PCM to join the coalition.

PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the coalition’s supreme council had approved both applications during a meeting last night.