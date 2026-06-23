KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Former Education Minister Maszlee Malik has openly accepted an invitation to debate with Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi ahead of the upcoming Johor state election.

Maszlee, who was announced as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Puteri Wangsa seat, said he accepted the invitation out of respect for democracy and his belief that debates could serve as a platform to foster greater political maturity among the people.

He said the proposed debate had attracted considerable public attention, with various parties contacting him to seek confirmation of his participation.

“With all humility and respect, and guided by democratic values and principles, I accept this invitation or challenge.

“God willing, we can together make this debate or dialogue a platform to educate the people and elevate the culture of mature politics,” he said in a Facebook post.

The proposal to organise a “Johor State Election Grand Debate”, expected to be among the highlights of the election campaign, was mooted by social media influencer Muhamad Harris Nasril and subsequently shared on the Redaksi.com Facebook page, after PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim announced all 56 PH candidates in Muar yesterday.

For the state election, PH is fielding 20 candidates from PKR, 19 from Amanah and 17 from DAP.

The Election Commission has fixed this Saturday for nomination day, July 7 for early voting and July 11 for polling day. — Bernama