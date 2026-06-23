KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Malaysian Bar has reportedly expressed concern over the government’s proposed implementation of the separation of the roles of the Attorney-General and public prosecutor.

According to the New Straits Times, Malaysian Bar president Anand Raj said the Bar was “not optimistic” that the final outcome would reflect what it had hoped for.

“All we need to say is, the separation of Attorney-General and public prosecutor in theory and in concept is good.

“However, the way in which it is proposed to be executed, from what is available in the public domain, is far from ideal.

“We are not satisfied that enough has been done to execute the separation in the best interest of the country,” he was quoted as saying.

Anand said the Bar had been consulted before the proposal was prepared, but not all its views and suggestions to the parliamentary special select committee were adopted by the government.

He said that in some instances, none of the Bar’s proposals were adopted, while also reiterating that the separation should be carried out as soon as possible and in the best possible manner.