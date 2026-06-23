KOTA KINABALU, June 23 — Sabahans have been urged to “be more nationalistic” by reporting any illegal sale of subsidised diesel, as part of efforts to curb leakages and ensure fuel subsidies reach only eligible recipients.

Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said a sense of responsibility towards the state, as well as local patriotism, was crucial to ensure the improved targeted diesel subsidy scheme in Sabah achieves its intended objectives.

“Please report anyone found illegally selling subsidised diesel to those who are not eligible. Look after your own rice bowl.

“When leakages occur, it is not only the government that loses out — the people suffer as well because the amount of diesel available for genuinely eligible users is reduced,” he said after attending a media briefing on the implementation of diesel subsidy reforms here today.

Masidi cited a previous government programme in which fertiliser was distributed to small-time farmers, saying it was regrettable that many had reportedly sold the items by the roadside for cash instead.

“I hope this will not happen anymore here. I think Sabahans need to touch their roots, charity begins at home,” he said, adding that leakages would persist if Sabahans themselves did not protect their own rights.

“Set aside the tendency to be overly generous to those who should not be benefiting. Instead, stand up and protect your own interests to curb diesel subsidy leakages, which have reached billions of litres in the state,” he said.

Masidi also praised the federal government’s comprehensive approach, saying it had taken into account Sabah’s unique geographical and socio-economic conditions, which differ significantly from those in Peninsular Malaysia.

The Sabah Finance Minister said discussions remained open to ensure the scheme is implemented smoothly without causing major disruption to key industries.

“To date, we have not received any official complaints from industry players,” he said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who delivered an earlier media briefing, said the government believed the new subsidised diesel system would be able to reach rural Sabahans, based on the success of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah programme, which also relies on MyKad verification.

He said Sabah currently has about 1,493 participating SARA outlets, including in remote districts, with utilisation rates among recipients nearing 100 per cent.

"This proves that MyKad-based transactions are already widely accepted, including in rural areas. The system is simple and does not require complicated procedures," he said.

Amir Hamzah acknowledged the widespread use of diesel-powered vehicles in Sabah and said the 200-litre quota, with a possible additional 100 litres for those who apply, would be sufficient for 95 per cent of the population.

The new subsidised diesel price of RM2.10 per litre takes effect on July 1.