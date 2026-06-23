PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — The government has set a base eligibility limit of up to 200 litres per month for eligible individuals under the BUDI Madani Diesel (BUDI Diesel) programme, with the quota to be used flexibly for the purchase of subsidised diesel or RON95.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said this approach ensures that subsidies are given to eligible recipients based on their actual usage, regardless of whether the fuel used is diesel or RON95.

He said this gives recipients flexibility in managing their monthly fuel consumption.

“Private owners of diesel vehicles such as pick-up trucks and jeeps who qualify may apply for an additional 100 litres per month, bringing the total entitlement to up to 300 litres per month for that category.

“This is expected to be sufficient as it is estimated that 95 per cent of diesel users consume less than 300 litres per month,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

Also present were Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican.

Amir Hamzah said the additional allowance is to support extra needs, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) traders and those commuting from rural areas.

He said diesel vehicle owners registered with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) with valid road tax will automatically receive the 200-litre base quota without having to register.

He added that the quota can be used to purchase subsidised diesel at RM2.10 per litre starting next month.

Private diesel vehicle owners can check their eligibility status and monthly limit online via the official BUDI Madani portal at www.budimadani.gov.my starting today, while eligible pick-up and jeep owners can also apply for the additional 100 litres per month via the same portal.

He said apart from private diesel vehicle owners, access to subsidised diesel at RM2.10 per litre via MyKad has also been extended to river boat operators and genset owners in rural areas.

“In this regard, the Federal Government is working closely with the Sabah and Sarawak state governments to ensure inclusive coverage of diesel subsidies for the people,” he said.

Amir Hamzah said there are no new infrastructure costs for BUDI Diesel implementation, as all petrol stations already implementing BUDI RON95 can continue using the existing system.

He said only software adjustments are required to allow users to select diesel or petrol.

In other developments, Amir Hamzah said the country’s fuel supply remains sufficient following ongoing cooperation with Petronas and oil companies to ensure domestic needs are not disrupted.

He said the ‘rolling’ purchase approach ensures that the country does not face the risk of fuel shortages in the near term.

“This ensures we do not have to worry that fuel will only last until August. Oil companies are always purchasing for the next two months and rolling forward another two months,” he said.

He added that the government continues to work with industry players to diversify the country’s fuel supply sources. — Bernama