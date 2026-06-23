KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Police are tracking down a man dressed in a military-style uniform and carrying what is believed to be a replica firearm, following a video that went viral on social media.

Gombak police chief ACP Ibrahim Husin said in a statement today that the incident is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of Taman Bukit Desa, Kepong, Selangor.

He said police have opened an investigation under Section 140 of the Penal Code and Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960.

Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to contact Insp S. Prakash at 012-294 0827, the Gombak district police headquarters opeQrations room at 03-612 6222, or visit the nearest police station.

A 15-second video circulating on social media shows a man dressed in a green military-style uniform walking through a residential area while carrying a rifle. — Bernama