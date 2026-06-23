KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Synthetic drug abuse in the country continues to present a worrying situation, with 141,817 cases recorded last year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said 145,526 cases were recorded in 2023, followed by 192,857 cases in 2024.

“Synthetic drugs are the most widely abused substances in the country, accounting for about 70 per cent of all drug abuse cases, particularly involving Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS),” he said during Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) on the number of synthetic drug addiction cases from 2023 to date and the government’s strategy to address the rise in the use of such drugs, including fentanyl.

Saifuddin Nasution said data obtained from the Ministry of Health (MOH), the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) showed that cases were concentrated in several states, with the east coast identified as

“Based on the data, we mapped the cases and found the situation to be most severe in the east coast states. This means that in the east coast corridor, the issue is no longer cannabis, heroin, ketum or morphine.

“Instead, users are gravitating towards ATS, particularly syabu (methamphetamine). More recently, when police conducted operations against adulterated vapes, we discovered another substance, fentanyl. This is far more dangerous, being dozens of times more potent than morphine and capable of causing death,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said fentanyl is a new drug that has been added to the list of scheduled substances through amendments to the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, enabling enforcement action to be taken against its abuse.

However, he said the spread of fentanyl in the country has yet to reach a serious level compared with other synthetic drugs, although its presence has begun to be detected.

He added that about 192,000 cases of drug abuse involving all types of drugs have been recorded so far since January this year, equivalent to 560 cases for every 100,000 Malaysians, with nearly 75 per cent involving those aged between 15 and 39.

“However, at the district level, Pendang recorded the highest rate, followed by Kuala Krai, while Bachok, Besut and Mersing also ranked among the areas most affected.

“These figures are also reflected in our prisons. Out of every 100 inmates, about 70 are linked to drug-related cases, whether convicted or on remand. In some prisons, such as Machang, nearly 100 per cent of cases are drug-related,” he said.

He said the AADK has adopted various approaches, including community-based prevention, education programmes in educational institutions, and family and workplace intervention programmes, in addition to working with the PDRM and the Customs Department on enforcement.

Replying to a supplementary question from Khoo on whether Malaysia has become a transit hub or distribution centre for drugs, Saifuddin Nasution said advances in technology have made it easier to purchase drugs online.

“These platforms do not regulate the goods being sold and purchased. This has become another challenge and risk in terms of enforcement,” he said. — Bernama