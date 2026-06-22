KOTA BHARU, June 22 — Police have detained five local men, aged between their teens and 20s, for allegedly being involved in the disappearance of two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16, who were rescued in an operation in Machang yesterday.

Machang district police chief Supt Azuhar Md Nor said all five suspects were arrested in Machang Saturday afternoon.

“Police had obtained remand orders against the suspects from the Machang Magistrate’s Court, with two key suspects remanded for five days and the remaining three for two days to facilitate investigations,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Meanwhile, a family member of one of the victims, who declined to be identified, expressed gratitude after the two girls were successfully rescued by police following their disappearance since last Thursday.

The family member said both victims had been sent to Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra in Kuala Krai for further medical examination.

Earlier, the two teenagers, who are cousins, were reported missing after travelling for the first time without family members to Kota Bharu town. — Bernama