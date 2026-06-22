KUCHING, June 22 — The Federal Government is confident that the Sarawak State Government has the expertise and capability to operate Bintulu Port, which has been changed from a federal port to a state port.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the port is an important port, especially for the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry and the Asian region.

“Sarawak today has the capability to manage and operate (the port) with many leading personnel having the expertise.

“The handover of Bintulu Port by the Federal Government is also a sign of our confidence and friendship,” he said when speaking at the Sarawak Level Gawai Dayak 2026 Dinner here, yesterday.

The Cheque Handover Ceremony for the Change of Status of Bintulu Port from a federal port to a state port was held in Bintulu, today.

The Status Change Cheque Handover Ceremony was also attended by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

On May 20, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the federal government had agreed to transfer Bintulu Port to the Sarawak Government at a cost of RM1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said he wanted the national oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) to work together as a team in developing the country.

He said that to reach an agreement, both parties need to respect and recognise the rights and laws both at the state and federal levels.

“Abang Johari and I emphasise to Petronas and Petros to focus on common interests and forge close cooperation. We want a win-win situation, there is a huge opportunity available. We want this to be resolved fairly, squarely and justly.

“I hope in the near future we will try to finalise the agreement between Petronas and Petros,” said the Prime Minister. — Bernama