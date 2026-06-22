KANGAR, June 22 — Hajah Sharifah Farah Adriana Jamalullail, the second daughter of Raja Muda of Perlis and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, has successfully completed the Malaysian Army’s Voluntary Young Soldier Basic Course (APMS), held at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) from June 7 to June 20.

In a statement yesterday, Istana Arau said the royal institution’s participation underscored the message that patriotism and love for the nation should be nurtured across all levels of society.

“The successful completion of the APMS course by Hajah Sharifah Farah Adriana clearly demonstrates that safeguarding the nation’s defence is a shared responsibility,” the palace said.

The closing parade of the course was officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, at the Boulevard Field of UniMAP’s Pauh Putra Campus in Arau. Also in attendance was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Istana Arau said the 25-year-old Hajah Sharifah Farah Adriana holds a Bachelor of Business (Management) degree from RMIT University, Australia, and a Master of International Business degree from Monash University Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra, who is also Commander of the 504th Territorial Army Regiment, said efforts to further strengthen the Territorial Army would continue to be intensified and closely monitored.

He said the initiative was aimed at attracting more physically fit young people who meet the minimum requirements to join in defending the nation’s sovereignty.

“The Territorial Army Regiment will continue to uphold its core responsibility of ‘To Raise, Train and Maintain’ its personnel. Within the mobilisation concept, ‘Raise’ is not merely about increasing numbers but ensuring the right human resources are prepared for absorption.

“’Train’ demands quality training that enables personnel to operate in an integrated manner with the Regular Force, while ‘Maintain’ ensures their readiness is consistently preserved for augmentation purposes at any time,” he said.

The Raja Muda of Perlis said such efforts were key to strengthening the Army’s capability in addressing any security challenges. — Bernama