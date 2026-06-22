SHAH ALAM, June 22 — The Selangor state government is studying a proposal to reclassify indoor children’s playgrounds as ‘edu-entertainment’ to allow for a reduction in the entertainment duty imposed on such premises.

State Tourism and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the study was initiated following complaints from operators who are required to pay entertainment duty of up to RM6,390 annually, even though the activities offered include educational elements.

“I take note of the matter. In fact, many engagements have already been held. Since it falls under the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1995, it has to be reviewed comprehensively.

“We are also examining the need to introduce a new duty category, namely ‘edu-entertainment’. This would allow us to circumvent constraints under the enactment and reduce the rate,” he said in a press conference at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly building here today.

For this purpose, Ng said Selangor will hold engagement sessions with Penang, as the state has successfully introduced the ‘edu-entertainment’ classification without amending its enactment.

Ng said if amendments to the enactment are required, the process would be time-consuming and involve multiple stages.

Previously, the Malaysian Association of Theme Parks and Family Attractions (Matfa) had urged the Selangor state government to review the proposal to classify children’s playgrounds under the entertainment licence category, as it would lead to a sharp increase in annual licensing fees.

Matfa president Tan Sri Richard Koh said the proposed reclassification would see annual fees increase nearly 13-fold, placing additional financial pressure on operators of children’s playground facilities that provide affordable recreational spaces for families, particularly those in the B40 and M40 groups. — Bernama