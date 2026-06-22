KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) today announced three more candidates who will contest in the Johor state election.

Muda Kulai chief M. Premanand, 53, will contest the Bukit Batu state seat, while Muda Muar information chief Muhammad Amir Fiqri, 30, has been named for Maharani, and the party’s secretary-general Ainie Haziqah Shafii, 36, will contest Simpang Jeram.

The announcement was made by Muda president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz during the Malam Suara Muda event here today.

Yesterday, Amira Aisya announced Puteri Wangsa State Constituency Service Centre chief Rashifa Aljunied, 26, as the party’s candidate for the Puteri Wangsa seat.

The Election Commission has set July 11 as polling day for the Johor state election, with nomination day on June 27 and early voting on July 7. — Bernama