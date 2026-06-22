KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin today said Malaysia has about nine months’ worth of fertiliser stock and faces no immediate risk of disruption.

He added that a proposal to establish a longer-term fertiliser buffer stock is still under review.

“Based on engagement sessions with manufacturers and suppliers, Malaysia currently has sufficient fertiliser stock to last approximately nine months. Therefore, in the short term, supply is not a concern.

“The proposed fertiliser buffer stock mechanism has been classified as a long-term measure due to cost implications, storage requirements, and the need for a proper governance framework,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Putrajaya MP Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, who raised concerns over fertiliser costs, supply structure and import pressures affecting local farmers.

Chan said that fertiliser price increases are not uniform, with some types rising while others remain stable depending on supplier stocks.

He added that the government is prioritising fertiliser distribution for paddy farmers through the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas).

“This is to ensure rice production remains stable as a national food security priority,” he said.

Chan also responded to a supplementary question from Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin, who asked how the government plans to maintain agricultural productivity, particularly for rice, without increasing costs to farmers amid rising fertiliser and pesticide prices.

He said the government is currently drafting the Fertiliser Bill, which is about 70 to 80 per cent completed.

He added that the Bill will establish quality standards, supply chain governance and regulatory oversight of the fertiliser industry to ensure market stability.

At the same time, he said the government is also encouraging a shift away from chemical fertilisers towards organic fertilisers, bio-fertilisers and effective microorganisms (EM).

“In addition, the local compost industry will be strengthened through incentives, particularly by utilising agricultural waste such as poultry manure, which can be converted into organic fertiliser through composting processes,” he said.