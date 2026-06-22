TELUK INTAN, June 22 — The lorry driver facing a charge of dangerous driving that caused the deaths of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) members was acquitted and discharged by the Magistrate’s Court here today of a charge of assisting in concealing two stolen cows last year.

Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi, 46, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Darwis Aghniya Halim Azizi appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Mohd Hafizuddin Khan Norkhan and Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria represented the accused.

On May 20, 2025, Rudi Zulkarnain pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting in the transportation of two stolen cows, a black KK Cross bull and a white Brahman bull, belonging to Rozali Ismail, 66, from Kampung Sungai Keli, Hutan Melintang here.

The offence was allegedly committed in Kampung Kebun Baru, Hutan Melintang, at 6pm on April 14.

The charge, under Section 414 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

The trial, which began on October 15, 2025, concluded on March 17 this year, with five prosecution witnesses called to testify.

Rudi Zulkarnain had earlier claimed trial to nine counts of causing the deaths of nine FRU members in a crash on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam on May 13, 2025, with the trial still ongoing. — Bernama