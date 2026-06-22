KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Yayasan Peneraju (YP), an agency under the Ministry of Economy, announced that its chief executive officer (CEO) Ibrahim Sani will step down from his position effective July 1, 2026.

Minister of Economy and YP Board of Trustees chairman Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said Ibrahim’s leadership and contributions in steering the agency during an important phase of the organisation’s transformation, particularly in strengthening its role as a more strategic and value-oriented Bumiputera talent development institution.

Akmal Nasrullah said the leadership transition would not affect the continuity of YP’s operations and strategic agenda, including its target of supporting the development of 100,000 Bumiputera talents by 2030 and developing 10,000 individuals with active economic participation and ownership, in line with the aspirations of the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35).

“We deeply appreciate his dedication and service, and we wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey.”

“As for YP, our commitment to developing Bumiputera talent will continue with the same dedication and with an even stronger focus,” he said in a statement today.

Since assuming the role in November 2023, Ibrahim has spearheaded YP’s shift from wealth creation to value creation to nurture professional, business and community leaders who can contribute to Malaysia’s socio-economic development.

As part of this transformation, YP launched its Talent Bank in 2024 as a strategic platform for identifying and nurturing high-potential Bumiputera talents.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim expressed that it was an honour to lead YP during a significant period of transformation. He highlighted his pride in the progress made to ensure the organisation remains relevant in meeting the nation’s talent needs.

According to the statement, YP stated that its operations and strategic initiatives would continue uninterrupted while the process of identifying its new leadership is underway, with an announcement to be made in due course. — Bernama