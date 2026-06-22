BALING, June 22 — The body of a 58-year-old man, who had been reported missing for 12 days, was found in a rubber plantation near the Felda Teloi Kanan intersection here yesterday.

Baling district police chief Supt Brandon Anak Richard Joe said police received a call at 11.50am informing them of the discovery of a body at the location.

“The team dispatched to the scene found that the body had decomposed, making identification difficult.

“A black Modenas motorcycle was also found near the victim,” he said in a statement today.

He said checks on missing persons records revealed that a report had been lodged by the victim’s father-in-law in Sik on June 11.

“According to the father-in-law, the victim had left home on June 10 on the same motorcycle.

“The body was identified based on the identity card found on the victim, as well as the motorcycle at the scene,” he said.

He added that the body has been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

“The case is being investigated as a sudden death report (SDR), and anyone with information is urged to come forward to assist investigations,” he said. — Bernama