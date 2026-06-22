KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The appeal hearing of former Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) finance division secretary Otman Arsahd against his 15-year jail sentence and RM284.2 million fine has been postponed to Sept 21.

High Court judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin allowed an application by the defence to vacate the hearing dates scheduled for June 22, 23 and 25.

The court fixed Sept 21, 22 and 23 for the appeal hearing and ordered the appellant to file written submissions by Aug 28.

The judge said no further postponement applications should be made, noting that the conviction was handed down in July 2023 and the appeal had already been pending for a considerable period.

Otman’s lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, said the defence only received the exhibits, 4,000 pages of trial notes and the grounds of judgment on June 4.

On July 6, 2023, the Sessions Court sentenced Otman after finding him guilty of abuse of power, submitting false claims and money laundering offences.

Otman was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment and fined RM284.2 million, while the court also ordered the forfeiture of 119 assets to the government. — Bernama