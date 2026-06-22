KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has granted royal assent to eight bills passed during the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament, which was held from January 19 to March 3.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul announced this before the start of question time today in the house.

He said those granted the royal assent were the Government Procurement Act 2025, Immigration (Amendment) Act 2025, Passports (Amendment) Act 2025, and the International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation Act 2025.

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Act 2026, Capitation Grant Act 2026, Environmental Quality (Amendment) Act 2026, and Supplementary Supply (2025) Act 2026.

Meanwhile, Johari informed the house that the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Bill 2025 had been passed by the Dewan Negara, with amendments made to Clause 11.

Accordingly, he ordered that the amendment be further considered by the Dewan Rakyat on a date to be fixed in the Order Paper.

“I have considered the amendment under Standing Order 73(1) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat and found that it is consistent with the intention of this house and involves only an amendment to a single clause.

“I hereby inform the house of the matter and seek its approval for the amendment to be further considered on a date to be fixed in the Order Paper,” he said.

Johari also informed that the Minister’s Question Time on Tuesday and Thursday would be answered by the respective ministers as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be attending the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers and the Conference of Rulers meeting this week.

He reminded members of parliament to inform him or the Secretary of the Dewan Rakyat should they be unable to attend parliamentary sittings due to official duties, health reasons or personal matters.

“This is to ensure that the public do not perceive honourable members as absent from Dewan Rakyat sittings,” he said.

The Speaker also extended his condolences to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri following the passing of her husband on Thursday, and prayed for the well-being of Jasin MP Zulkifli Ismail, who was recently involved in a road accident. — Bernama