KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin reportedly resumed his duties as Opposition Leader in the Dewan Rakyat, effective June 18, Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said today.

According to Berita Harian, Johari said the decision was made after he considered several developments concerning the post since the last parliamentary meeting, in line with Standing Order 4A(3).

“Effective from June 18, 2026, YB Larut has returned to the position of Leader of the Opposition,” he was quoted as saying in the Dewan Rakyat.

Hamzah had previously served as Opposition Leader until May 20, before Kemaman MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar held the post from May 21 to June 10.

Johari also congratulated Hamzah on his return to the post and thanked Ahmad Samsuri for his service during his brief tenure.

Hamzah will remain seated in the front row of the opposition bloc, next to Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman.

The Second Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 15th Parliament runs from June 22 to July 16.