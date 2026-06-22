GEORGE TOWN, June 22 — Datuk Dennis Lim Kwang Keng, who was appointed new Penang police chief effective last Saturday, assumed his official duties at a handover ceremony today.

He replaced Datuk Azizee Ismail at the handover ceremony at the Penang contingent police headquarters senior officers’ mess, which was witnessed by Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid.

Lim, 57, assured that he would ensure the continued peace and order in the state with the support of all police personnel at the contingent and district level, adding that the active involvement of local communities and government agencies were also required to tackle factors contributing to a rise in crime.

“I found that the security level of Penang is among the best in Malaysia, I would like to congratulate the Penang community for their continued cooperation with the police in tackling crime.

“The strong cooperation between community and police is an important factor contributing to the safety of the state,” he said during a meeting with media practitioners here today.

As new Penang police chief, Lim stressed the commitment to ensure every police personnel carries out their duties professionally, with integrity and in compliance with the law and regulations.

Lim was formerly the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department Forensics/Strategic Planning deputy director.

His predecessor, Datuk Azizee Ismail, retired after serving in the police force for 34 years and six months. — Bernama