KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — A parliamentary committee has unveiled seven concrete proposals to reshape how Malaysia appoints its Public Prosecutor, including a fixed seven year term and annual reporting to Parliament.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the recommendations were part of a review of the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026 by a bipartisan committee made up of both government and opposition MPs.

“Overall, the recommendations submitted aim to establish a Public Prosecutor’s institution that is independent, professional, accountable and trusted by the public, in line with the rule of law and international best practices,” she told reporters at a press conference here today.

Azalina, who also chairs the special select committee on constitutional reform, said the Public Prosecutor should instead be appointed by the Yang di Pertuan Agong on the advice of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.

She also said the process must be free from executive influence, with appointments made strictly from candidates recommended by the commission.

The committee further proposed a more transparent appointment process involving Parliament, whereby the proposed candidate’s name would be disclosed to allow for feedback to be submitted to the commission.

Among other key recommendations were that the Public Prosecutor serve a fixed seven year term, with no option for renewal or reappointment.

She added that the committee also proposed that the Public Prosecutor be required to submit an annual report to Parliament, a move aimed at strengthening transparency and institutional accountability.

In addition, it recommended introducing a specific code of ethics for the role, with breaches potentially forming grounds for removal from office.

The committee also suggested a provision enabling Parliament to enact further laws on the appointment, removal and reporting responsibilities of the Public Prosecutor, ensuring reforms can be strengthened over time.

It further emphasised that appointments must be made solely from candidates recommended by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, to safeguard independence from executive influence.

The Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026, which sets out the proposed separation of the two offices, was tabled for its first reading on February 23.

Azalina said the government subsequently referred the Bill to the special select committee for further scrutiny, including consultation with various stakeholders on the proposed reforms.

She said the committee held seven meetings and received input from the Attorney General’s Chambers, professional bodies, academics, legal experts and civil society organisations.

It also examined the proposal from multiple perspectives, including constitutional, operational, administrative, human resource and financial implications, as well as comparative practices from other countries with similar institutional models.

“What was tabled today is the outcome of a comprehensive and inclusive review process, in line with the role of the Special Select Committee as a check-and-balance mechanism in the parliamentary system,” she said.

Azalina added that the report tabled in Parliament would serve as the basis for further deliberation and debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

She further urged MPs to assess the recommendations objectively and constructively to ensure the reform strengthens the country’s justice system.