KUCHING, June 21 — A woman from a village in Bau lost over RM6,000 to an online scratch-and-win scam advertised under the name ‘Super Lotto’.

Bau police chief Supt Mohd Haide A. Rahman said the victim, 35, came across an advertisement on Facebook on June 14 promoting the ‘Super Lotto’ competition.

He said to join the competition, the victim was required to purchase 20 scratch-and-win tickets.

“The tickets were scratched during a livestream and the victim supposedly won RM80,400. However, she was told that to claim the winnings, she needed to make payments for various related fees,” he said in a statement.

Between June 14 and 16, Mohd Haide said the woman transferred a total of RM6,128 in four transactions to two bank accounts, and was issued a ‘receipt’ showing that the supposed winnings had been transferred into her account.

Upon checking her account, the woman discovered no such transfer had taken place and, realising she had been cheated, lodged a police report.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — The Borneo Post