KUANTAN, June 21 — The driver of a pick-up truck involved in yesterday’s fatal three-vehicle crash near Pekan has six traffic summonses to his name, including two for overtaking on a double line.

Pekan police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zain said the 31-year-old driver is still receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here.

“Police have taken blood and urine samples from the driver for toxicology tests,” he told reporters yesterday, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Yesterday’s crash at KM67 Jalan Kuantan-Segamat, near Pekan, claimed three lives and left six others injured.

Those killed were Segamat Hospital doctor Dr Mohamad Zekry Zuhairy Mohd Atan, 33, his two-year-old daughter Dhea Sofia, and Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) senior officer Azaharuddin Mohd Ali, 46, who was attached to the agency’s Cyberjaya office.

Preliminary investigations found that the pick-up truck, which was travelling from Kuantan towards Muadzam Shah, is believed to have hit a puddle of water while attempting to overtake a lorry, causing the driver to lose control and veer into the opposite lane before colliding with two vehicles. — Bernama