JOHOR BAHRU, June 21 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will attend the announcement ceremony for PH candidates for the 16th Johor State Election in Bukit Gambir, Tangkak, tomorrow.

In a social media post today, Anwar said he would join other PH leaders at the event, scheduled for 8 pm at the Bukit Gambir Extreme Park field.

“Insya-Allah, I will be in Bukit Gambir tomorrow to join Pakatan Harapan leaders in announcing the candidates who will carry the people’s mandate in the 16th Johor State Election.

“Johor deserves leadership with integrity and that is capable and hardworking in advancing the state’s development and the well-being of all its people,” he said.

He also invited the public to attend the event, describing it as the first step towards victory.

The Election Commission has set July 11 as polling day for the Johor polls, with nomination day on June 27 and early voting on July 7. — Bernama