KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah today extended Father’s Day greetings to all fathers.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, His Majesty said fathers are a source of strength within the family and play a vital role in shaping the future of their children.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed gratitude for the sacrifices, love and guidance of fathers, describing them as invaluable.

Although rarely expressed in words, His Majesty said a father’s love and sacrifices remain forever cherished in the hearts of his children.

“May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala bestow His blessings upon my late father, Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, and Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah II,” His Majesty said. — Bernama