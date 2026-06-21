IPOH, June 21 — Former Titi Serong state assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim has rejoined Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) after leaving the party for nearly six years.

Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi said the decision to readmit Hasnul Zulkarnain, who is also the former state Amanah Youth chief, was agreed upon during the party’s National Management Meeting and National Leadership Meeting on June 18.

He said Hasnul Zulkarnain had long expressed his intention to return to Amanah, but previously, the circumstances were not conducive for the matter to be discussed and decided.

“However, the party leadership now believes the time is right to reconsider applications from former members who wish to return to Amanah, in line with the approach adopted by several other political parties,” he told reporters after attending the 2026 Amanah Tambun annual meeting here today.

Asmuni said Hasnul Zulkarnain’s re-entry is expected to strengthen the party, as many former members who had left Amanah still share the same loyalty and belief in the party’s struggle.

Meanwhile, Hasnul Zulkarnain expressed his appreciation to the party leadership for allowing him to return to Amanah, describing the decision as a sign of the leadership’s confidence in his ability to contribute.

In March 2020, Hasnul Zulkarnain, former Tronoh assemblyman Yong Choo Kiong and former Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam, both from DAP, announced their exit from their respective parties and became independents following the formation of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in Perak.

In July the same year, Hasnul Zulkarnain joined Bersatu. — Bernama