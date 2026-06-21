KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Data on vape seizures by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) up to April this year recorded 402 cases involving vape devices and liquids found to have been mixed with various types of dangerous synthetic drugs.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the evidence provides a strong basis for the government to move towards banning the use of vapes in the country.

“The detection of synthetic drugs such as benzodiazepine, nimetazepam, MDMA, cannabinoids, tetrahydrocannabinol and methamphetamine in vape preparations is clearly prohibited and illegal for use, particularly among minors or persons below the age of majority.

“On the strength of that evidence alone, there is already a strong basis pointing towards a vape ban. That is a compelling argument. The matter is currently under the government’s consideration, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) is also involved in the process,” he said here today.

He said this at a press conference after launching the Cik Era Rides the MRT Programme at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) MRT Station.

On June 11, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the emergence of a new synthetic drug known as “Piu Piu”, which has been detected in electronic cigarette liquids, demonstrated why the devices should be banned.

Elaborating further, Dzulkefly said the MOH views seriously the proliferation of vape liquids found to contain dangerous synthetic drugs and stressed the government’s commitment to addressing the threat through a comprehensive approach.

He said enforcement efforts are no longer borne solely by the MOH but are being carried out aggressively through strategic cross-agency cooperation, including with the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and the PDRM.

Earlier, Dzulkefly launched the Cik Era Rides the MRT Programme, an initiative aimed at promoting public health in a relaxed and interactive manner to approximately 200,000 daily passengers on the MRT Putrajaya Line, from Putrajaya Sentral MRT Station to the TRX MRT Station.

The programme is a continuation of the Journey Home with Cik Era campaign held in March to introduce Cik Era AI, an artificial intelligence-based virtual companion application that provides digital guidance for individuals seeking to quit smoking or vaping.

Since its launch on March 15, Cik Era AI has recorded 17,412 user interactions, averaging 258 interactions daily. The latest promotional initiative, implemented through a strategic collaboration under the mQuit Services Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), has increased the daily interaction rate by 34 per cent to 347 interactions per day as of June 15.

In addition to leveraging AI technology, the MOH has strengthened access to nicotine addiction treatment through the JomQuit platform, which brings together 90 registered private service providers and has assisted 9,349 clients since October 2024.

Support initiatives such as mQuit, JomQuit and Cik Era AI complement the enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) in efforts to reduce the burden of chronic diseases and realise the aspiration of a smoke-free generation in Malaysia. — Bernama