KUCHING, June 21 — Sarawak still has significant ground to cover in improving infrastructure and accessibility for persons with disabilities (PwDs), particularly members of the deaf community, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the state government’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity aligns with the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, which seeks to empower all Sarawakians to contribute to the state’s development.

“The deaf community is an integral part of Anak Sarawak. In fact, I have always admired them because they are exemplary in the way they embrace life.

“They make the most of every opportunity despite the challenges they face,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD) Charity Food Fair 2026 at the Association of Churches in Sarawak Hall here on Sunday.

Dr Sim also expressed hope that the deaf community would be able to fully harness emerging technologies, particularly in the era of artificial intelligence.

“Now, it is a different game,” he said.

He commended the SSD for supporting government efforts to serve and empower the deaf community, enabling them to play a meaningful role in Sarawak’s development.

Commenting on the programme, Dr Sim said it also provides participants with opportunities to develop valuable life skills.

“Whether it is financial management, mental health awareness or other essential skills, these initiatives enrich the lives of not only the deaf community but also the wider society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim urged Sarawakians not to take their resources, time and abilities for granted, but instead to draw inspiration from the resilience and determination demonstrated by the deaf community.

“For many of us, it is easy to take things for granted. Yet the deaf community continues to show us the importance of appreciating life and making the most of every opportunity,” he said.

Also present were SSD chairman Dr Jason Lim Wei, Social Welfare Council of Sarawak president Datin Sri Dona Drury Wee, and other distinguished guests. — The Borneo Post