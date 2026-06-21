KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Brics International Malaysia welcomes the positive outcomes of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visits to Russia and Turkmenistan, particularly in advancing Malaysia’s long-term energy security, enhancing oil and gas cooperation and strengthening strategic economic partnerships.

Its chairman Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Sufian said Anwar’s engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov underscore Malaysia’s ability to maintain constructive relationships across major global blocs while advancing its sovereign economic priorities.

“The assurance from Russia to support Malaysia’s long-term oil, gas and diesel supply requirements represents a positive and timely development,” he said in a statement today.

He said the strategic partnership involving Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Turkmenistan represents an important milestone in Malaysia-Turkmenistan relations, building upon more than three decades of cooperation in the oil and gas industry.

Petronas’ continued presence in Turkmenistan reflects Malaysia’s established expertise in upstream energy operations, technology transfer, talent development and responsible resource management.

“The reported progress involving one of the world’s largest gas fields is a significant achievement for Petronas and a strong affirmation of Malaysian capabilities on the international stage,” he said.

He added that the engagements with Russia and Turkmenistan demonstrate Malaysia’s commitment to a diversified energy diplomacy strategy — one that enhances supply security, creates new commercial opportunities, and positions Malaysia as a credible bridge between Asean, Central Asia, Eurasia and the broader Global South.

These developments are consistent with Malaysia’s independent, pragmatic, and non-aligned foreign policy, he said.

Beyond expanding bilateral trade and investment, Jaziri Alkaf said Malaysia-Turkmenistan partnership reflects a broader commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation, increasing economic flexibility, and contributing constructively to an increasingly multipolar global order.

“Energy security remains a critical pillar of national resilience. A robust long-term cooperation framework with Russia, complemented by deeper upstream energy collaboration with Turkmenistan, can support Malaysia’s long-term economic objectives while creating opportunities for Malaysian companies across trading, refining, logistics, technology, training, infrastructure and investment sectors,” he said.

Jaziri Alkaf emphasises that any future arrangements should be underpinned by rigorous due diligence, transparent governance, strong commercial safeguards, financial viability and full compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Brics International Malaysia believes these developments could provide a strong foundation for expanded cooperation not only in oil and gas, but also in energy transition, technology, food security, the halal industry, Islamic finance, industrial development, the digital economy, education and regional connectivity.

“We encourage policymakers, businesses and stakeholders to build upon this momentum in a strategic and responsible manner to strengthen Malaysia’s long-term resilience, economic competitiveness, and role within the emerging Global South and the evolving Brics economic framework,” he said. — Bernama