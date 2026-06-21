KUCHING, June 21 — The handover of Bintulu Port’s regulatory authority to the Sarawak state government is among the key achievements in the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He said the move not only recognises Sarawak’s rights as Malaysia’s founding partner but also demonstrates that MA63 can be implemented in a spirit of cooperation, resulting in a win-win situation for both Sarawak and the Federal Government.

“Bintulu Port is no longer just the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub; it is evolving into an industrial, logistics and green energy centre that will play an important role in the economic landscape of Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region.

“Bintulu’s strategic location, coupled with Sarawak’s advantage in renewable energy resources, particularly hydroelectric power, makes it increasingly attractive to investors shifting towards low-carbon operations. This development has the potential to position Sarawak as a key hub for green industries, clean energy and high-value manufacturing in the region,” he said in a statement today.

Mustapha said the implementation of MA63 should not be viewed as a loss of power by the Federal Government, but rather as a strengthening of the Malaysian federation through the recognition of the rights, roles and true potential of Sabah and Sarawak as the country’s founding partners.

The statement was issued following a cheque handover ceremony marking the change in status of Bintulu Port from a federal port to a state port, which took place in Bintulu today.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. — Bernama