ISTANBUL, June 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Russia was marked not only by summit declarations, bilateral meetings and discussions on trade and energy but also by the notable reception he received on the international stage.

For instance, immediately after the opening session for the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit ended, journalists from various countries quickly gathered around him.

Some wanted his views on trade, others sought his take on geopolitical developments while several asked questions ranging from regional cooperation to cultural exchanges.

What struck me during the trip, as a journalist covering him overseas for the first time, was not merely the number of questions directed at him, but his willingness to entertain them.

Despite a packed schedule, Anwar stopped, listened and patiently answered.

He engaged with reporters one by one, often elaborating on issues in a manner that reflected both his grasp of the subject matter and his ease in communicating with diverse audiences.

In today’s fast-moving diplomatic environment, where leaders are often shielded by tight schedules and layers of protocol, such accessibility is increasingly rare.

In addition, many journalists appeared familiar with him even before introductions were made, while others waited eagerly for an opportunity to pose a question.

The same understanding of audience was also reflected in his social media presence.

Whether by design or instinct, Anwar and his media team seem to understand the importance of connecting with local audiences.

His engagements aside, his social media postings were also well curated with popular Russian songs, which seems to have created its very own fan club.

Evidently, one reporter asked if he genuinely enjoyed Russian music.

The exchange later took a lighter turn when journalists asked about the Russian songs that frequently feature on Anwar’s Instagram posting from Kazan, which included Matushka, Zemlya and Kalinka Malinka.

“Well, I love it, my kids love it, so they memorise it, I don’t, but I love the music,” he replied, drawing smiles from those gathered around him.

Anwar also took time to speak on his appreciation of Russian literature and poetry.

On the personal front, when I uploaded photos from the trip, several friends from other countries remarked that they envied Malaysia for having a leader with such charisma and presence.

While social media reactions should never be mistaken for a measure of policy success, they nevertheless reflected a perception that Anwar has become one of the more recognisable voices from South-east Asia on the global stage.

The significance of the visit extended far beyond personal popularity.

Building energy security through diplomacy

The mission to Kazan, the capital and largest city of Tatarstan, Russia and later to Turkmenistan was ultimately about safeguarding Malaysia’s long-term interests, particularly in the area of energy security at a time when global uncertainties continue to mount.

In Kazan, Anwar met Russian President Vladimir Putin as Malaysia explored avenues to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors, including energy, while in Turkmenistan, attention turned to opportunities involving natural gas and the longstanding presence of Petronas in the Central Asian nation.

For countries like Malaysia, ensuring diversified and reliable sources of energy is not merely an economic consideration; it is a matter of national resilience.

Against this backdrop, Anwar’s ability to engage foreign leaders and decision-makers takes on added significance.

What makes his diplomatic style distinct is perhaps his ability to read the room.

He rarely confines himself to formal talking points. Instead, he often injects humour into conversations and breaks tension with light-hearted remarks and connects with audiences in a manner that feels natural rather than scripted.

It is a style that allows him to communicate difficult points without creating discomfort and, perhaps, that is why he continues to attract attention wherever he goes.

Diplomacy, after all, is not solely about agreements signed behind closed doors. It is also about building relationships, creating trust and ensuring that messages resonate with the people who matter.

Seeing Malaysia through foreign eyes

As a Malaysian journalist covering events abroad, there is an undeniable sense of pride when foreign counterparts speak positively about your country’s leader.

Such moments serve as reminders that Malaysia’s voice is being heard and that its leadership continues to command attention beyond its borders.

Back home, many Malaysians may have grown accustomed to hearing the phrase “Malaysia Madani”. Some may even have become so accustomed to it that they hardly notice it anymore.

But distance has a way of changing perspective.

When you are overseas and hear others speak positively about your country, when foreign journalists seek out your prime minister for comment and when international leaders welcome Malaysia as a valued partner, you begin to see things through a different lens.

Sometimes, it takes stepping outside the country to fully appreciate how the country is being perceived by the rest of the world.

And sometimes, it takes hearing others sing your song before you realise its value.

As I write this from Istanbul, still waiting for my flight home to Kuala Lumpur, the Prime Minister has already landed in Malaysia and moved straight into his next engagements in Penang and Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama