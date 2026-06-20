KUCHING, June 20 — Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) is seeking to strengthen strategic cooperation with the Sarawak government to further enhance "dakwah" (Islamic outreach) efforts that are prudent, inclusive, and suited to the state’s multicultural society.

Its president and board of trustees chairman Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom said the matter was discussed during a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Premier’s Office in Kompleks Satria Pertiwi here on Friday.

Hasan said Abang Johari shared his views and advice on adopting a more harmonious approach to "dakwah" that would strengthen inter-racial and inter-religious understanding, particularly within Sarawak’s diverse social landscape.

“I would like to thank the Premier for receiving the Yadim delegation.

“We are encouraged by the warm reception and fruitful discussions, particularly on how dakwah can be carried out in a more harmonious and prudent manner without giving rise to sensitive issues among the community, especially in Sarawak,” he told reporters after the meeting.

During the courtesy visit, Yadim also briefed Abang Johari on its "dakwah", education, welfare, and social initiatives that have benefited Muslim communities across the state.

The delegation further presented a proposal to collaborate with the Sarawak government in organising the Sarawak-level National Dakwah Programme (PDN) 2026 themed "Bina Adab, Bina Negara" (Build Character, Build the Nation).

Hasan said Yadim is planning to organise the event in Sarawak between September and November this year to promote greater public understanding and foster a peaceful, harmonious society in line with national aspirations.

He added that details of the programme, including its implementation, venue, and content, would be discussed with Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Project Coordinator for Regional Development Agencies, DBKU and Islamic Affairs) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The event is expected to serve as a platform to strengthen character-building, promote positive values, and support the development of a knowledgeable, ethical, and harmonious society.

Also present were Sarawak Mufti Datu Khalidi Ibrahim, who is also a member of Yadim’s board of trustees, as well as Yadim Sarawak director Awang Dulhadi Awang Mat. — The Borneo Post