KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has triggered a thunderstorm alert for several regions across Johor, Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Residents should brace for heavy rain and strong winds, which are expected to persist until 1:00 p.m. today.

According to the alert issued at 10:00 a.m., the affected areas include:

Johor: Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru.

Sarawak: Miri (Beluru and Marudi) and Limbang.

WP Labuan: The entire Federal Territory.

MetMalaysia activates these warnings when there are clear indications of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour that are either imminent or expected to last for more than an hour.

The department expalined that these are short-term alerts, valid for a maximum of six hours per issuance. Residents in the affected districts are urged to remain vigilant against potential flash floods and to take necessary safety precautions if they must be outdoors.