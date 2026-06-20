BUTTERWORTH, June 20 — The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2026 grand finale will be celebrated at the PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre here today, bringing together about 1,000 local and foreign media practitioners.

The highlight of the sixth edition, themed ‘Media Integrity Strengthens Credibility’, is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 3 p.m. today.

Also expected to attend are Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow; Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil; Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah; Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai; Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin; as well as top management from local media organisations.

This year’s celebration also sees the participation of international media delegations, including Indonesia’s Antara News Agency, Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Xinhua News Agency, the Indonesian Journalists Association, and the Malaysia-Indonesia Journalists Friendship Association (ISWAMI).

At the event, the prime minister is expected to present the HAWANA Award and Special HAWANA Award to individuals who have made significant contributions to journalism and shaping the public mindset, and the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA contributions to media veterans in need.

Adding to the festivities, the RIUH Pi HAWANA Carnival is being held for three days starting yesterday at the PICCA Convention Centre parking area, featuring performances by well-known local artistes such as Exists, Bunkface, Masdo, Sakura Band, Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang, and Chelsea Ng.

The carnival brings together more than 24 local creative product brands and 20 food and beverage vendors, while also offering various interactive workshops for visitors.

Earlier, several programmes were organised in conjunction with HAWANA 2026, including the HAWANA 2026 Media Forum on May 7, HAWANA 2026 Strategic Partners Engagement Event on June 4, and HAWANA 2026 Fun Walk on June 14, which attracted encouraging participation from media practitioners and the public.

HAWANA is celebrated annually on May 29 to commemorate the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939, and to mark appreciation for the services and contributions of media practitioners to nation building.

Organised by the Ministry of Communications, with Bernama as the implementing agency, HAWANA is the ultimate platform to recognise the dedication, professionalism, and role of media practitioners as conveyors of accurate, verified, and authoritative information to the public. — Bernama