KOTA KINABALU, June 20 — Sabah should treat pork imports as a temporary measure and urgently strengthen local pig farming to ensure long-term food security and price stability, said Luyang assemblyman Samuel Wong.

He said the recent approval for six companies to import pork from Denmark and Norway may ease immediate shortages but is not a sustainable solution.

“Sabah’s pig farming sector is still recovering from the impact of African Swine Fever (ASF) in 2021, which caused major livestock losses and forced many farmers to scale down or exit the industry,” Wong said in a statement.

He noted that while Sabah continues to rely on imports, Sarawak is expanding its pig population significantly towards 2030.

Wong urged the state government to prioritise the completion of the Tongod Pig Farming Park under the Sabah Agriculture Blueprint 2020–2030, saying the project is about 80 per cent complete but still not operational.

He said delays have resulted in lost production, missed investment opportunities and continued pressure on supply and prices.

Wong also called for clear production targets, stronger veterinary and biosecurity systems, rebuilding of breeding stock, and greater support for farmers through financing and incentives.

He encouraged youth participation in modern livestock farming, as well as efforts to attract strategic investors and develop local feed production to reduce costs.

Wong said a stronger local industry would help stabilise pork prices and support downstream growth in processing, logistics and food manufacturing.

“Imports may solve today’s shortage, but only stronger local production can guarantee Sabah’s food security, stable prices and long-term economic opportunities,” he added. — The Borneo Post