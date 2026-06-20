JOHOR BAHRU, June 20 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has pledged to fully uphold the Johor State Constitution 1895 and the Sultan of Johor’s authority to appoint the Menteri Besar should the coalition be given the mandate to form the state government after the Johor state election.

Johor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said PH did not want the Menteri Besar’s post to become the main focus of its campaign, as the coalition’s priority was to present policies and offers that would benefit the people.

“We will continue to engage with the people, listen to their concerns and offer policies and solutions that can improve living standards, create quality jobs and drive Johor’s economy forward,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She was commenting on remarks by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who was reported to have urged PH to name its Menteri Besar candidate should the coalition succeed in forming the state government after the election.

Dr Zaliha said PH had many qualified and experienced leaders capable of shouldering the responsibility of administering the state if entrusted with the mandate by the people.

She said the people were more in need of an explanation on the state’s future plans to ensure their well-being continued to be safeguarded. — Bernama