KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Police have arrested four men, including a teacher, after raiding a house suspected of being used for drug-related activities in Kampung Raja, Besut early yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, Besut police chief Superintendent Mohd Rozaime Ab Rahim said the raid was carried out at about 1.30am by the Besut district police headquarters’ Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division following intelligence on suspected drug distribution in the area.

“All the suspects arrested are aged between 25 and 36. Initial investigations found that one of them is a civil servant serving as a teacher,” he was quoted as saying in a statement yesterday.

Police also seized 21.70g of suspected cannabis, estimated to be worth RM1,085, during the raid.

Mohd Rozaime said initial urine screening found that three of the four suspects tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

All four suspects have been detained, with the case being investigated under Sections 39A(1) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He also urged the public to continue providing information on drug-related offences in their areas to help safeguard community safety.