SHAH ALAM, June 19 — The Selangor government will provide a 30 per cent rental reduction for hawkers and traders operating at Local Authority (PBT) premises under Phase Two of the Selangor Resilience Strengthening Package.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the initiative aims to help entrepreneurs sustain their businesses without passing increased operating costs on to consumers through higher food prices.

The rental reduction will be implemented for six months beginning this July.

“This assistance will benefit 21,234 traders with an allocation of RM4.5 million from the state government.

“The reduction will be granted automatically without requiring any application from traders,” he said when tabling the package at a special sitting of the Selangor Legislative Assembly today.

Amirudin said that under the same package, the state government will also introduce a three-month moratorium for 1,012 tenants of the Selangor Smart Sewa scheme beginning in October.

He said the moratorium will be coordinated by the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) based on tenant applications to ensure eligible participants continue to enjoy affordable rental rates of between RM450 and RM1,300 per month.

“To assist civil servants currently repaying housing loans under the State Government Housing Loan Scheme, this administration will also offer a three-month moratorium on repayments from October to December 2026.

“This assistance is expected to benefit 2,333 civil servants in Selangor, subject to applications,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the state government is also encouraging the transition towards clean and sustainable energy by offering a 100 per cent assessment tax rebate for 2026 to homeowners who install green technology systems.

Eligible technologies include rooftop solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, recycling facilities, food waste composting systems and electric vehicle charging units.

He said the initiative is expected to support Selangor’s long-term aspiration of becoming a carbon-neutral state.

“Each PBT will allocate funds ranging from RM100,000 to RM1.5 million respectively for district councils, municipal councils and city councils, with applications to be coordinated and simplified at the local authority level for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Phase Two of the Selangor Resilience Strengthening Package involves 15 initiatives worth RM209.26 million as part of the state government’s strategic response to global energy uncertainty linked to developments in West Asia.

Amirudin said the measures go beyond direct financial aid and focus on broader economic empowerment to ensure the benefits of state revenue are shared across all levels of society. — Bernama