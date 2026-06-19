KOTA BHARU, June 19 — A 15-year-old girl sustained serious injuries in a suspected robbery at Kampung Mesira, Palekbang, Tumpat, on Wednesday.

Tumpat district police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said a report was received at about 11am from the victim’s father, in his 50s, after the girl was found in a bush near an irrigation canal by members of the public.

He said the victim, who had gone out for a walk at about 7am, did not return home, prompting her family to search for her from about 10am before they were informed of her discovery.

“The complainant, upon arriving at the location, found the victim in a semi-conscious state, with serious injuries to the face, head and body.

“The victim was taken to Tumpat Hospital for initial treatment before being transferred to Raja Permaisuri Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu for further treatment by specialists,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Khairi said initial investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly hit on the face and head with a stick by a suspect.

“The suspect was also believed to have stolen the victim’s mobile phone,” he said, adding that those with information on the incident are urged to come forward to assist investigations by contacting any police station or investigating officer Insp Zulazri at 011-11486922. — Bernama