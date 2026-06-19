KOTA BHARU, June 19 — A police corporal pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to possessing 19.8 grammes of methamphetamine in the lock-up of the Kota Bharu Court Complex last week.

Mohammad Fadhirul Musa, 38, made the plea before Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

He was charged with possessing 19.8 grammes gross of methamphetamine at the lock-up of the court complex at 8.29am on June 8.

The charge, framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39A(1) of the same Act, carries a jail term of up to five years and a maximum of nine strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Nadzir Abdullah, while the accused was represented by lawyers Mohd Azrizal Hamzi and Muhammad Husni Mubarak Ghazali.

The court allowed bail at RM3,500 with one surety and fixed July 30 for mention. — Bernama