KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit 10 states and Kuala Lumpur until 7 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement issued today, said the warning covers several areas in Kedah, namely Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling.

In Perak, the affected areas are Larut, Matang dan Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim.

Similar weather conditions are forecast in Kelantan (covering Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh), as well as in Terengganu (Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun).

In Pahang, the warning applies to Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh and Bera.

In Selangor, the areas affected are Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat, while in Johor, it involves the areas of Segamat, Kluang and Mersing.

The same warning is also issued for Sarawak involving the areas of Betong, Sarikei (Pakan, Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu) and Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu) and Sabah involving the Interior (Tambunan), West Coast and Kudat. — Bernama