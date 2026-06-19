KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) will place full-time wardens from among former soldiers at all 58 Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) nationwide from January 1, 2027.

Mara chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the initiative would begin with 10 MRSM from July 1, after the selection and screening of candidates are carried out throughout this month.

“A study by Universiti Putra Malaysia showed that the pilot project placing full-time wardens from among former soldiers at MRSM Besut and MRSM Balik Pulau had successfully improved student discipline and even achieved zero bullying,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Berita Harian reported yesterday that the findings were contained in a 19-page report on the effectiveness of the pilot project, which was handed to Asyraf Wajdi by UPM’s Institute for Social Science Studies chief researcher Associate Professor Dr Haliza Abdul Rahman.

According to the report, former soldiers were found to be effective in managing hostel discipline and physical security, while their presence also helped reduce opportunities for bullying and vandalism.

Asyraf Wajdi said he hoped the initiative would further improve MRSM’s performance and produce students who are balanced and holistic.