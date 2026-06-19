KUCHING, June 19 — The water level at Batang Ai Dam is currently at ‘Event and Drought Emergency Level 1’, while Bakun Dam is at ‘Drought Emergency Level 1’, revealed Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Murum Dam is currently under ‘Drought Event’ status, while water levels at other major dams remain within normal ranges but could deteriorate if the hot and dry weather persists.

He said the Sarawak government has launched another round of cloud seeding operations in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) focussing on major dams and water catchment areas across the state.

A Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report quoted Uggah as saying the targeted dams are Batang Ai in Lubok Antu, Bakun and Murum dams in Belaga, as well as the Bengoh, Matang, Simunjan, and Gerugu catchment areas.

“We hope the operation will be successful so that water supply problems can be resolved or at least reduced. The weather conditions are indeed very hot and dry at the moment,” he told a press conference here on the cloud seeding operation.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said a similar operation conducted in May had successfully increased water levels at Batang Ai Dam, although water levels at Bakun Dam remained a concern.

He stressed that maintaining adequate water levels at Batang Ai, Bakun, and Murum dams is crucial as the three facilities serve as Sarawak’s main sources of electricity generation.

He also assured the public that the cloud seeding process is safe as it uses ordinary salt as the seeding agent.

Separately, Uggah said SDMC has directed all divisional and district disaster management committees to strengthen their readiness to deal with potential haze and peatland fires as the dry spell continues.

He said rising temperatures and prolonged dry conditions typically lead to an increase in hotspots, heightening the risk of open burning and peatland fires.

“We have instructed all divisional disaster management committees chaired by residents, as well as district committees headed by district officers, to make early preparations.

“Among the key areas of focus are locations identified as being prone to fires,” he said, citing Kuala Baram as among areas being closely monitored.

Uggah said the state government has put in place various supporting infrastructure, including tube wells, small dams, and observation towers to facilitate rapid response efforts in the event of fires.

He added that cooperation with landowners is also being strengthened to ensure firefighting operations can be carried out more effectively.

The Department of Environment and the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) have also been instructed to deploy drones to monitor high-risk peatland areas.

“The wisest approach is to act as soon as smoke is detected and not wait until flames become visible.

“Once flames can be seen, the affected area is usually already extensive and the fire can spread rapidly because peatland becomes extremely dry and highly combustible,” he said.

Should the need arise, he said SDMC would implement flooding operations in peatland areas in accordance with established standard operating procedures to prevent fires from spreading further.

Uggah also reminded the public to refrain from open burning and to immediately report any sign of smoke or fire to the authorities. — The Borneo Post