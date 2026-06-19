JOHOR BAHRU, June 19 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced additional ETS train services to cater to voters travelling home for the Johor state election.

In a Facebook post, KTMB said that ticket sales will open at noon today and can be purchased via the KTMB Mobile app, the KITS Style app, the official website (online.ktmb.com.my), or at KTMB ticket kiosks.

“Let’s head home to vote! Extra ETS train services to the south will be available for the upcoming state election for travel between July 10 and 12,” it stated.

The Election Commission has set the polling day for the Johor state election on July 11, following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on June 1. — Bernama