KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has declined to comment on current developments in Perikatan Nasional (PN), including the position of PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the coalition.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the Marang MP said PN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s recent statement on the coalition was sufficient for now.

“Samsuri’s statement is enough. I will issue a statement next week,” he was quoted as saying briefly after delivering a religious lecture at Masjid Rusila in Marang today.

Ahmad Samsuri announced yesterday that Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had been removed from the post of PN deputy secretary-general .

He also said Datuk Radzi Jidin’s service as PN election director had been terminated, with Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor appointed as his replacement.

Ahmad Samsuri said the changes were part of a restructuring of PN’s administration ahead of the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, with an emergency meeting of the coalition’s Supreme Council to be held soon.

The developments come after Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that his party would contest under the PN logo in the two state elections and remain in the coalition.

PAS and Bersatu have both insisted on remaining in PN and using the coalition’s logo despite the breakdown in political cooperation between the two parties, raising questions over the coalition’s direction ahead of the polls.