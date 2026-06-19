KUCHING, June 19 — Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has called on the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to take immediate action following the sighting of a large crocodile in the Sarawak River near the Masjid India floating mosque.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts acknowledged the complex situation, noting the crocodile’s presence carries a dual nature.

“Well, we do know of the existence of the crocodiles in the Sarawak River, especially under the floating mosque.

“From one angle, we would say it’s good for tourism, however at the same time we have to be very careful as they are deemed as predators.

“I’ve seen them capturing and eating pigeons. That means crocodiles aren’t tame,” he told reporters after an event at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak here.

He called on SFC to intervene to manage the situation, adding that the corporation had previously conducted engagements in the area, successfully capturing and relocating crocodiles to a sanctuary in Matang.

“This is perhaps a new one, I know because before this SFC managed to capture a few. Perhaps they like to stay under the floating mosque,” he said.

A video of the reptile lurking in the waters close to the mosque has be widely circulated on social media, sparking public concern. — The Borneo Post