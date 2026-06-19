KAZAN, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Asean and Russia to strengthen cooperation in various strategic areas, while stressing that dialogue and diplomacy must continue to be the foundation in handling conflicts and geopolitical tensions.

In delivering his national statement during a plenary session of the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit, he said the platform is an important avenue in pursuing cooperation in an increasingly challenging and uncertain global environment.

Anwar also stressed the importance of forging closer cooperation in trade and investment, digital, science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), energy, food security, the halal industry, and people-to-people exchanges to generate greater benefits for Asean countries and Russia.

“Malaysia remains committed to the principle that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, understanding, and respect for international law,” he said.

On developments in West Asia, the prime minister reiterated Malaysia’s stand demanding an immediate cessation of violence in Gaza, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and protection of the Palestinian right to self-determination.

Malaysia also condemns the expansion of military actions by the Israeli Zionist regime into Lebanon and denounces any attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), he said.

Anwar expressed confidence in Asean and Russia’s enormous potential to foster close cooperation rooted in respect, mutual benefit, and a commitment to global peace, stability and prosperity.

Yesterday’s summit also marked the 35th anniversary of Asean-Russia relations, which began in 1991 in Kuala Lumpur.

Aside from Anwar, the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit was also attended by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is also this year’s Asean chair, along with leaders and representatives from other Asean member states.

The two-day summit represents the highest platform for Asean and Russia to discuss strategic cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual importance.

Earlier, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said the summit presents an opportunity for Asean and Russia to take stock of the progress achieved over the past 35 years and chart the future direction of cooperation under the Asean-Russia Strategic Partnership.

Yesterday’s summit is expected to adopt four outcome documents, namely the Kazan Declaration on the 35th anniversary of Asean-Russia relations, joint statements on energy cooperation and cultural cooperation, and a comprehensive plan of action to implement the Asean-Russia Strategic Partnership 2026-2030.

These documents will guide Asean-Russia cooperation in the coming years and support efforts to build a more resilient and future-oriented partnership. — Bernama

nary session of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit, he said the platform is an important avenue in pursuing cooperations in an increasingly challenging and uncertain global environment.

Anwar also stressed the importance of forging closer cooperations in trade and investment, digital, science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), energy, food security, the halal industry, and people-to-people exchanges to generate greater benefits for ASEAN countries and Russia.

"Malaysia remains committed to the principle that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, understanding, and respect for international law,” he said.

On the developments in West Asia, the prime minister reiterates Malaysia’s stand demanding for an immediate cessation of the violence in Gaza, for humanitarian aid to be delivered unhindered, and for the protection of the Palestinian right to self-determination.

Malaysia also condemns the expansion of military actions by the Israeli Zionist regime into Lebanon and denounces any attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), he said.

Anwar expressed his confidence in ASEAN and Russia’s enormous potential to foster close cooperations that are rooted in respect, mutual benefits, and a commitment to global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Today’s summit also marked the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations which began in 1991 in Kuala Lumpur.

Aside from Anwar, the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit was also attended by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is also this year’s ASEAN Chair, along with leaders and representatives from other ASEAN member states.

The two-day summit represents the highest platform for ASEAN and Russia to discuss strategic cooperations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual importance.

Earlier, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said the summit presents an opportunity for ASEAN and Russia to take stock of the progress achieved over the past 35 years and to chart the future direction of cooperation under the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership.

Today’s summit is expected to adopt four outcome documents, namely the Kazan Declaration on the 35th anniversary of the ASEAN-Russia relations, joint statements on energy cooperation and cultural cooperation, and a comprehensive plan of action to implement the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership 2026-2030.

These documents will guide ASEAN-Russia cooperation in the coming years and support efforts to build a more resilient and future-oriented partnership.

-- BERNAMA

TAGS: Anwar Ibrahim, ASEAN, Russia, dialogue, diplomacy, conflict, geopolitics, cooperation