ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), June 19 — After completing a two-day working visit to Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here yesterday in the “White Marble City” for another leg of his visit to Central Asia.

The aircraft carrying Anwar landed at Ashgabat International Airport at 8pm local time (11pm Malaysian time) for a two-day official visit from June 18-19.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Mohd Suhaimi Ahmad Tajuddin, while the Turkmenistan delegation was led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Oil and Gas Guvanch Agajanov.

Wisma Putra, in its media release earlier today, said the official visit is at the invitation of Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and reciprocates the official visit by Berdimuhamedov to Malaysia in December 2024.

The trip marks Anwar’s first official visit to Turkmenistan and the fifth by a Malaysian prime minister.

Upon arrival, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is scheduled to attend a dinner with the Malaysian diaspora and friends of Malaysia.

Official events on June 19 will begin with a welcoming ceremony hosted by Berdimuhamedov at the Presidential Palace, followed by a one-on-one meeting, bilateral talks, the signing of a joint statement by both leaders, and an exchange of agreements and memoranda of understanding already concluded by the two governments.

Wisma Putra said Anwar is also scheduled to attend an official luncheon hosted by Berdimuhamedov before performing Friday prayers at the Turkmenbashi Ruhy Mosque, also known as the Gypjak Mosque.

The Prime Minister is also expected to jointly officiate the Malaysia-Turkmenistan Forum with Berdimuhamedov at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan later in the evening, before holding a press conference with Malaysian media and concluding the visit.

In 2025, Turkmenistan was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner among Central Asian nations.

Total trade between Malaysia and Turkmenistan amounted to RM75.80 million, with Malaysian exports valued at RM75.50 million, registering a 9 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

Turkmenistan is also a major investment destination for national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad, with the company’s cumulative investments in the country reaching RM52.73 billion since 1996. — Bernama